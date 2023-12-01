Dunki Drop 3: Embark on emotional journey with Sonu Nigam’s 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Dunki Drop 3

Continuing the musical journey initiated by Dunki Drop 2, 'Lutt Putt Gaya,' the anticipation for the upcoming Sonu Nigam track reached unprecedented levels among the audience. Composed by Pritam, this enchanting melody initially surfaced in Dunki Drop 1, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Nigam after a significant hiatus. The duo, renowned for creating magnetic melodies and unforgettable moments throughout the years, is poised to recreate their magical synergy in this hauntingly beautiful track, titled "Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se."

Unveiled today, Dunki Drop 3, "Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se," weaves a captivating narrative, adding another layer of emotion to a heartfelt film that recounts the tale of four friends on a quest to reach foreign shores. The song delves into the profound ache of yearning for one's homeland—a sentiment deeply resonating with those separated from their roots in pursuit of a brighter future. Step into a world where the pain of separation is expressed through music, connecting hearts across borders and echoing the bittersweet journey of those daring to turn their dreams into reality.

Derived from real-life narratives, Dunki unfolds as a saga of love and friendship, intertwining disparate stories that provide both humour and heartbreak in response to the challenges faced by its characters. "Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se" narrates the poignant longing experienced by Hardy, Manu, Buggu, and Balli as they embark on a life-altering journey in the film.

Dunki boasts an ensemble cast featuring vibrant characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Shah Rukh Khan. Presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, the film is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, with a screenplay by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. Dunki is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Dec 21.

