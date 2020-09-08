Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJJANAAGALRANI Drug case: Kannada film actress Sanjjanaa Galrani arrested

The Central Crime Branch probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, on Tuesday arrested actress Sanjjanaa Galrani here, police sources said.

The development comes in the wake of city police arresting actress Ragini Dwivedi for supplying drugs to people at high-end parties in the city. Galrani was arrested at the end of a CCB raid at her Indira Nagar residence here early this morning, they said. She was taken to the CCB office for interrogation.

#Bengaluru Drug Trafficking Case. After Ragini Dwivedi arrest now central crime branch officers are grilling actor Sanjana Galrani. She is likely to be arrested as well.@indiatvnews #SanjanaGalrani #Sanjjanaagalrani pic.twitter.com/xfX0YgfHyl — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) September 8, 2020

"After obtaining a search warrant from the court, the searches were conducted at Sanjjanaa's house," the Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said. According to CCB, Galrani was under its radar ever since her friend Rahul, a realtor, was booked in connection with the drug case, they added.

Post Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut's revelations about the alleged nexus between drug mafia and a section of Bollywood biggies, noted Kannada film-maker Indrajit Lankesh, about a week back, alleged that the drug mafia had gained its root in Sandalwood as well.

As a fallout of his revelations, the City Police, inquired him and he is alleged to have given 15-20 prominent names of Sandalwood stars, musicians and technicians who are allegedly indulging in drugs and who frequent high-end parties organized in the city.

According to the Bengaluru Police, the CCB arrested Niyaz Ahamed, a native of Kerala on Monday in a drug-related case involving Kannada Actress Ragini Dwivedi.

Taking about Sanjjanaa Galrani, she was born in Bengaluru and made her film debut in a Tamil movie 'Oru Kadhal Seiveer' in 2006. She has acted in a Kannada movie 'Ganda Hendathi'.

