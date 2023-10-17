'Domestic problems at home': Amitabh recalls consequence of Jaya not liking his movies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family consistently find themselves in the spotlight. Weeks after his daughter-in-law and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai's Instagram post triggered rift rumours within the family, an interview of Big B has been doing rounds on social media where he has revealed how his wife Jaya Bachchan used to walk out of his movie trials.

While speaking to Komal Nahta on Starry Nights, Amitabh Bachchan candidly revealed that his Jaya serves as his toughest critic at home. He had shared that she is not one to mince words. He humorously recounted her tendency to question the type of films he chooses to work on, saying, "What is this kind of film that you are doing?"

Amitabh went on to share an anecdote from the past, where there were occasions when Jaya had been so dissatisfied with one of his film trials that she walked out of it. These honest and, at times, intense discussions about his work choices have occasionally led to domestic tensions, causing some "domestic problems" when he returned home.

JAYA BACHCHAN SCHOOLS PAPS AGAIN!

Meanwhile, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan has snapped at the media again over clicking pictures during Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash. In the viral video, she can be heard saying in Hindi, "Padmini mujhe yahan le kar aayi hai. (Padmini brought me here)" After posing for a minute, she jokingly says, "Itna direction mat dijiye. (Don't give me so much direction)."

In the past as well, Jaya has been trolled several times over being rude to the paparazzi and refusing to pose. A few months back, she had mocked paps who tripped while clicking her. She was heard saying, "I hope you double and fall."

