Do Aur Do Pyaar first song 'Jazbaati Hai Dil' featuring Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Balan UNVEILED | WATCH

The first song of Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan-starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar is finally out. The song is titled 'Jazbaat Hai Dil' and sung by Armaan Malik and Ananya Birla. Kunaal Vermaa has penned down the lyrics of the track. Panaroma Music took to its official social media account to unveil the song and wrote, ''Sau dafa yeh tootega, phir bhi pyaar mein koodega! Kyun ki #JazbaatiHaiDil''

Watch the song:

About the film

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film also features Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in important roles.

The makers of Do Aur Do Pyaar recently dropped the film's teaser. The video provides a peek into the dynamics of modern-day relationships with a perfect blend of romance, humour, and relatable storytelling.

The teaser starts with a married couple, played by Vidya and Pratik, sharing a meal on their couch. When Pratik offers Vidya his ice cream, she declines, mentioning she's vegan. He then points out that her facewash contains milk. The video also features affectionate moments between another couple, played by Illeana and Sendhil.

Watch the teaser:

All four characters are seen attempting to rekindle the passion and excitement in their relationships. They go on movie dates and trips, striving to bring back marital happiness.

The film is presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production.

Do Aur Do Pyaar will the big screens on April 19, 2024.

The film Do Aur Do Pyaar was announced in January this year. A motion poster was shared and the release date along with the cast was revealed. This romantic thriller was to be released on 29 March 2024.

