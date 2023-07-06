Divya Khosla Kumar's mother Anita Khosla passes away; actor pens note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYA KHOSLA Divya Khosla Kumar with her mother Anita Khosla

Actor Divya Khosla Kumar's mother Anita Khosla passed away recently. Taking it to Instagram, Divya penned a heartfelt note and also shared a few adorable memories with her mother. In her post, she wrote, "Mumma. Lost my mom sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart. I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values my most beautiful soul. So proud to be born out of you. I love you mumma. Om Shanti. Daughter of Anita Khosla."

For the first photo, Divya shared a screengrab of her last call to her mother which continued for almost an hour. In the second photo, Anita Kholsa can be seen all decked up in red as she smiles at the camera. The third photo shows Divya and her mother together at a party. In the fourth photo, Anita can be seen goofing around with her grandson. The last picture shows Divya as a kid in her mother's arms.

Have a look at the post:

Condolences are pouring in ever since Divya shared the news of her mother's demise. Actor-model Urvashi Rautela also paid tribute to her mother and left a heartwarming note in the comment section. She wrote that Anita Khosla was a truly remarkable woman and her beauty extended far beyond her physical appearance. She also asked Divya to reach out to her during this period of grief.

Divya Khosla Kumar was last seen opposite John Abraham in Satyameva Jayate 2. She will next appear in Yaariyan 2 and the remake of the 2014 Malayalam film Bangalore Days.

Also Read: Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora hospitalised; actress visits him with mother Joyce Polycarp in Mumbai

Latest Entertainment News