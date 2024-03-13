Crew’s writers share interesting anecdotes on Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon while filming Ghagra song

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT Kriti, Kareena and Tabu's Crew is releasing on March 29, 2024

After enthralling audiences with the melodious "Naina," the creative minds behind 'Crew' unveiled a pulsating party anthem, 'Ghagra,' featuring the dynamic trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, setting dance floors ablaze with their magnetic presence. As the anticipation for the release of this commercial family entertainer reaches a fever pitch, the 'Ghagra' song not only sets the perfect tone promised by the 'Crew' album but also elevates excitement for the film's impending debut.

Adding a further layer of excitement, the masterminds behind Crew, Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra, divulged an enchanting anecdote about the three enchanting divas, shedding light on the infectious joy they exuded during the filming of the 'Ghagra' song. Recalling a standout moment from the 'Ghagra' song shoot, writers Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra expressed, "All three actresses, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti, proved to be quick learners. Surprisingly, they didn't require much practice, yet their performances were exceptional and most importantly they added their own unique elements to the song. They were totally having fun, which can be seen in the song as well. It was truly an experience to relish.”

Watch the song here:

Crew makers and release date

Scheduled for a cinematic release on March 29, 2024, 'Crew' not only commands attention for its star-studded ensemble but also for its captivating array of shooting locales across India, primarily in Mumbai. Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network have joined hands to deliver this highly anticipated project to the silver screen, under the adept direction of Rajesh A Krishnan.

With the infectious charm of 'Ghagra' already captivating audiences, 'Crew' promises to be a cinematic spectacle that transcends expectations, weaving together elements of entertainment and emotion in equal measure. As the countdown to its release commences, the anticipation for this captivating tale of music, dance, and camaraderie continues to soar, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting its grand unveiling on the silver screen.

