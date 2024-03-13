'Murder Mubarak came to me at an important moment in my life!' says Sara Ali Khan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Murder Mubarak will release on Netflix on March 15

Sara Ali Khan won the audience's hearts with her performance in last year's release Zara Hatke Zara BAchke. The film opened with a positive response and the audiences hailed Sara as 'Desi Girl' of the nation. With the successful 2023, the fans and audiences eagerly anticipate the release of her highly awaited film, 'Murder Mubarak', slated for release this Friday on Netflix. Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie features a stellar cast including Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, and Karisma Kapoor.

Sara Ali Khan opens up about Murder Mubarak team

Reflecting on her journey working with filmmaker Homi Adajania for the first time, Sara mentioned in a recent interview, "Honestly I think that, how everyone has been talking about Homie’s energy- all of that is there and true.. but I think that the moments that are probably spent off the set with them, whether it was by the swimming pool or whether it was in these room sessions, I think he kind of reminded me that what I have as a human being is enough. This entire cast has helped me to do that and be who I am, both on and off camera and it came to me at an important and defining moment in my life and career, so am very very grateful"

Recently the trailer of Murder Mubarak was released on March 5th. The trailer begins at the setting of the Royal Delhi Club, where elites have been invited. With the murder happening the police question every member present inside the club. Who is the murderer? With the tension arising, more secrets will unfold one by one. As soon as the trailer was unveiled, fans went gaga over the brilliant cast and storyline.

Watch the trailer here:

Murder Mubarak cast and release date

Murder Mubarak is the story of a murder investigation, a non-traditional police officer turns a spotlight on an array of suspects. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye. Murder Mubarak features a star-studded cast including Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karishma Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia. Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Kunal Khemu among others. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Murder Mubarak is scheduled to premiere on March 15 on streaming platform Netflix.

