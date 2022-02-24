Janhvi Kapoor received gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's wife? Here's what actress' friend has to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor

Reports claimed that Sukesh used to send gifts to Janhvi, Sara Ali Khan and Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's name recently popped up in the ongoing controversy involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Reportedly, Sukesh's wife Leena Maria Paul gave Janhvi several lakhs of rupees back in July 2021. If reports are to be believed, Sukesh tried to influence several actresses including Janhvi, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Jacqueline Fernandez and others through Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of the conman. Both Sukesh and Pinky are being investigated in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Now, a close friend of Janhvi Kapoor has claimed that the actress had no contact with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. According to India Today, conman Sukesh had approached Janhvi through his wife Leena Maria Paul last year. The Enforcement Directorate found that Janhvi inaugurated a nail salon owned by Leena in July last year. Reportedly, the actress was unaware of the husband and wife's criminal background and went to Bengaluru for the salon's inauguration. She received a payment of Rs 18.94 lakh as fees. She also got a tote bag of Christian Dior as a gift.

Reportedly, Janhvi's friend stated that the actress never got in touch with Sukesh Chandrashekhar directly. Also, the close pal claimed that Janhvi never met Sukesh or spoke to him on the phone or through any other platform. The actress has also submitted her bank account details to the Enforcement Directorate for verification.

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez was linked to Chandrashekhar's Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Until now, she has recorded her statement thrice in front of the ED. As per reports, Jacqueline said she was also conned by Sukesh, who claimed to be the owner of Sun TV and approached her with a film offer. Chandrasekhar had admitted to being in a relationship with Jacqueline but said that it has no connection with the case against him. He was allegedly running the cheating and extortion racket in connivance with jail officials and some associates outside.