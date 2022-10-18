BTS military service EXPLAINED: Combat training, duties and what more will K-pop stars do in 2 yrs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BIGHIT_INFO BTS

BTS Military Service: South Korean boyband BTS has confirmed that the septet -- Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook and V aka Kim Taehyung will serve their duration in the mandatory South Korean military service. Starting with Jin, who turns 30 in December, all BTS members will be fulfilling the mandate. Jin will begin the formalities once commitments related to his solo album release are complete.

Owing to their popularity and cultural influence, mandatory military service for BTS has long been a major debate in South Korea. In their past interviews and media interactions, the group members have maintained that "they will accept the call of duty when the nation calls them". But what is South Korean Military Service and what are the members supposed to do in it? Also, know about the rules about when can one get an exemption:

What´s South Korean Military Service?

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years. As per the official website of the Military Manpower Administration of Korea, the mandatory military service in Korea is to prepare males aged between 18-28 for war like situations. Explaining the need and aim for this mandate, the website shares, "Defense power consists of soldiers, firepower and equipment. Without well-trained soldiers, battles can not be won. As such, the military service requirement is to suggest a way of mobilizing enough people to carry out wars. Military service refers to performing military service duties by enrolling in the military. Doing his or her military service is a promise with the people of the country and it should have the noble ideology that they commit themselves to their country exerting all mental and physical ability. Thus, military service is the expression of loyalty to the nation, itself."

What happens at Korean Military Service?

After enlisting, Jin and other BTS members will receive five weeks of combat training before being assigned to specific units and duties, according to officials at the Military Manpower Administration, who stressed that the singers would go under the same process as other South Korean men.

While South Korea’s military for years had assigned enlisted entertainers to duties related to producing radio and TV material promoting the military, the “entertainment soldier” system was retired in 2013 following complaints over fairness.

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said in August that if BTS members join the military, they would likely be allowed to continue practicing and to join with the group for tours overseas.

Exemption from South Korean Military Service

By law, all able-bodied men in South Korea must serve 18-21 months in the military under a conscription system established to deal with threats from rival North Korea. But the country gives exemption to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who win top places in certain competitions because they are considered to have enhanced national prestige.

Those exempted are released from the military after taking three weeks of basic training. But they are required to perform 544 hours of volunteer work and serve in their respective professional fields for 34 months.

-- with agency inputs

