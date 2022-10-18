Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Kannada blockbuster holds well against Doctor G, Code Name Tiranga

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CINEMYTWEETS Kantara Hindi Box Office

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: The Kannda blockbuster is holding well against new Bollywood releases of the week-- Doctor G and Code Name Tiranga. The Hindi dub raked in over Rs 9 crore nett in four days. It is expected to do better in the coming days. It is anticipated that Kantara will soon enter the Rs 100 crore club. Kantara is now one of the biggest blockbusters in Karnataka and its wildfire is catching up everywhere with viewers from all languages loving the film. The film is based on local folklore and its visual grandeur magnifies the beauty of Karnataka’s hill stations.

Kantara Hindi Box Office Report

"Kantara (Hindi) has held up well on Monday as it is looking at collections which should fall in the 1.25-1.50 crore nett range and it may well be 40-50% growth for the film from the Friday. The film has basically caught up with Doctor G and should go ahead from here on. Despite the hold the numbers are on the lower side but its a niche film and more for the reviewer types and on top a dubbed film so these are good results," reports Box Office India.

The report added, "Kantara (Hindi) has a total of close to 9 crore nett in four days and should do around 12.50-13 crore nett for the first week and should do well in week two as the big film Black Adam will have a different audience. The film should beat the numbers of Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) if it can maintain decent shows when the Diwali releases come especially in Maharashtra."

About Kantara

Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). The film, which released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishabh and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

According to IMDB, the film has a rating of 9.5/10. 'KGF-2' has been rated with 8.4 and 'RRR' has 8.0.

The Hindi-dubbed version of the film will was released on October 14.

