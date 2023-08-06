Sunday, August 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. BTS' Jungkook leaves Indian fans teary-eyed as he hums Naatu Naatu during live session | WATCH

BTS' Jungkook leaves Indian fans teary-eyed as he hums Naatu Naatu during live session | WATCH

This is the second time when Jungkook was captured expressing his love for RRR's Naatu Naatu.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: August 06, 2023 13:44 IST
BTS' Jungkook
Image Source : PINTEREST BTS' Jungkook

BTS ARMY from India got emotional after Jungkook surprised them by humming RRR's Naatu Naatu song, which won the Oscars, during a recent live session on Weverse. Originally picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Naatu Naatu has been composed by MM Keeravani.

Jungkook, in response to a fan who asked if he watched RRR, started humming Naatu Naatu. 

Also Read: National Sisters Day 2023: From Josh to Sarbjit, 5 best Bollywood films that redefined sisterhood

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video went viral, BTS Army from India shared their reactions on Twitter, now X. One user wrote, "i keep winning literally every day what a time to be alive if someone told my baby army self in 2018 about this I would have probably gone crazy." Another user wrote, "Jk and RRR ..still unbelievable no matter how many times I heard." Yet another user wrote, "Man literally knows every song, I won’t be even surprised if he knew most of Bollywood songs."

Check Twitter reactions here:

Well, for those who don't know, this is not the first time Jungkook expressed his love for the song during his live session. A few months ago, Jungkook played Naatu Naatu and danced to it. On the professional front, Jungkook is currently promoting his single Seven. The song is a collaboration with rapper Latto and actor Han So-hee has a special appearance in it.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Raftaar hints at featuring Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav in his music video? WATCH

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Top News

Related Entertainment News

Latest News