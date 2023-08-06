BTS' Jungkook leaves Indian fans teary-eyed as he hums Naatu Naatu during live session | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST BTS' Jungkook

BTS ARMY from India got emotional after Jungkook surprised them by humming RRR's Naatu Naatu song, which won the Oscars, during a recent live session on Weverse. Originally picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Naatu Naatu has been composed by MM Keeravani.

Jungkook, in response to a fan who asked if he watched RRR, started humming Naatu Naatu.

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video went viral, BTS Army from India shared their reactions on Twitter, now X. One user wrote, "i keep winning literally every day what a time to be alive if someone told my baby army self in 2018 about this I would have probably gone crazy." Another user wrote, "Jk and RRR ..still unbelievable no matter how many times I heard." Yet another user wrote, "Man literally knows every song, I won’t be even surprised if he knew most of Bollywood songs."

Check Twitter reactions here:

Well, for those who don't know, this is not the first time Jungkook expressed his love for the song during his live session. A few months ago, Jungkook played Naatu Naatu and danced to it. On the professional front, Jungkook is currently promoting his single Seven. The song is a collaboration with rapper Latto and actor Han So-hee has a special appearance in it.

