National Sisters Day 2023: From Josh to Sarbjit, 5 best Bollywood films that redefined sisterhood

National Sisters Day is celebrated every year on August 6. The day intends to appreciate the bond between sisters as they are an integral part of everyone's lives. She is the one who protects you from your parent's wrath when you come home late. You might fight her forever, but when it comes to you she can fight the world and protect you.

Bollywood has time and again beautifully highlighted the sisters' bond in several films. On the occasion of National Sisters Day 2023, we have collated five best Bollywood films that have redefined sisterhood.

Josh

Directed by Mansoor Khan, Josh released in 2000 but is still relevant. The film follows the life of Max, who lives in Goa with his twin sister Shirley. He will cross all his limits to protect her as she falls in love with Rahul, his rival's younger brother. Starring Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, and Chandrachur Singh, Josh is so convincing when it comes to sisterhood.

My Brother.....Nikhil

Nikhil is diagnosed with HIV and founds his solace in her sister Anamika, who instills a never-giving spirit in him. Starring Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Suri, the film is helmed by Onir. The film is inspired by the first AIDS activist in India.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Cinema buffs have seen Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh as lovers in Gunday and Bajirao Mastani but Dil Dhadakne Do brings them together as brother and sister. But, you will love it. The film follows a family who comes together to celebrate their union on a cruise. What unfolds next brings them closer.

Kai Po Che!

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Kai Po Che! portrayed the brother-sister bond in the most fun way. The love-hate relationship between Rajput and Amrita Puri only brings them together.

Sarbjit

Inspired by a real-life incident, Sarbjit stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda in lead roles. The film follows the life of Sarbjit who accidentally crosses the Indo-Pak border and gets arrested by the Pakistan army. The story then revolves around his sister leaving no stone unturned to bring her brother back to India.

