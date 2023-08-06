Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Raftaar hints at featuring Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav in his music video? WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Raftaar to collaborate with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2 became one of the most-watched shows on JioCinema. From Pooja Bhatt to Manisha Rani, the reality show brought together a myriad of public figures this season. Two contestants who not only rocked the BB OTT 2 house but also shook the internet with their stints are Abhishek Malhan. As the grand finale is just a few days ago, former Bigg Boss contestants and other celebrities are not shying away from talking about their favourite contestants and the contestant who deserves to win the show.

In this episode, Raftaar, who was recently spotted in the city, hinted towards a collaboration with both Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. In a viral video, the rapper says he might do a music video with the duo based on Delhi-NCR.

Soon after the video went viral, fans could not keep calm and shared their reactions to it. One user wrote, "Elvish Bhai k saath .. jarur ... Full gangster vaali vibes honi chaiye." Another fan commented, "Abhishek is winner."

Meanwhile, in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan schooled Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, and called him overconfident. Khan reacted to his follower statement and said the show has its own fanbase. He further also expressed his disappointment over Malhan's and Bebika Dhurve's behaviour throughout the week.

As the episode progresses, Pooja Bhatt breaks down after she lost the ticket to finale task. Speaking to Salman Khan, she said she is disappointed with how Abhishek Malhan won the task and questioned the younger generation. However, Malhan's fans have expressed their disagreement on social media and also slammed the makers for supporting Pooja Bhatt.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 started with Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani, and Puneet Superstar.

