Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan schools Abhishek Malhan for THIS reason, fans disagree

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Abhishek Malhan and Salman Khan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just a few days away from its grand finale. The race is on and the contestants are giving tough fights to each other to secure a position in the top 3. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan has reached the finale week as he won the task against Pooja Bhatt. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan was seen schooling Malhan aka Fukra Insaan. Khan was seen disappointed with Malhan and Bebika Dhurve over their actions throughout the week.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode began with Khan pointing out Malhan's 'overconfidence' after he became the first finalist of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Salman Khan, sarcastically, commented that the reality show is a hit as Malhan's followers are watching the show. Further, the host also slammed him for age-shaming Avinash Sachdev. Khan asked Malhan's father's age, which is 62. He said he is just three years younger than his father. He added that even Malhan will grow older.

Further, Pooja Bhatt broke down over Abhishek Malhan's behaviour and actions inside the house. She said his actions during the ticket to the finale task have deeply affected her.

However, Abhishek Malhan's fans think otherwise and are now protesting against the makers for slamming the contestant. One user wrote, "PoojaBhatt What a Sour Loser." Another user wrote, Shame on #BiggBossOTTSeason2 kisi ko itna bhi demotivate nehi karna tha shame feeling very bad for #AbhishekMalhan #AbhishekMalhan be strong and please ese contestant (#PoojaBhatt) late hi kiu hae jiske samne apla mu nehi khulta #BigbossOttSeason2 #SalmanKhan biased show." Yet another user tweeted, "One point I can clear that everybody becomes saint after 40s But they don’t tell what they were doing in their 20s and judge future generation according to their present #BiggBosOTT2 #beingsalmankhan #FukraaInsaan #PoojaBhatt."

Check Twitter reactions here:

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz blessed with baby boy, shares his first picture and reveals name

Latest Web Series News