Rhea Chakraborty moves Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant's death to Mumbai

A day after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station, Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition filed by in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation to Mumbai, Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer said.

An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father against Rhea in Bihar yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

In his complaint, Krishna Kumar Singh, who had been maintaining a stoic silence over the tragic death of his 34-year-old son on June 14, also accused six others, including Rhea Chakraborty's family members, of abetting late actor's suicide. An FIR was lodged on the basis of the bereaved father's complaint on July 25 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud.

According to Patna Police, Rhea and the co-accused have been booked under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC.

In his FIR, Sushant's father, a retired government official, has alleged that Rhea forced Sushant to stay apart from his family and had also taken over his bank account. He has alleged that Rs 15 crore had been transferred from Sushant's account to another account over the past year, and that Rhea had taken over the late actor's credit card.

Sushant's father has also alleged that Rhea had forcibly kept some vital medical receipts of Sushant and threatened to expose them to the world if he carried out his plans of quitting acting to take up organic farming.

According to the FIR, on June 8, six days before Sushant was found hanging in his residence, Rhea left with cash, jewellery, credit card, and the medical receipts.

