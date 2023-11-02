'Biwi se itna jealousy...': Abhishek Bachchan TROLLED over his 'cold' bday post for Aishwarya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Abhishek Bachchan TROLLED over his 'cold' bday post for Aishwarya

Netizens do not refrain from trolling or engaging in roasting when it comes to public figures, as has been witnessed in numerous instances. Yesterday on Aishwarya's 50th birthday, her fans were left furious with actor Abhishek Bachchan for sharing a 'cold' birthday post for his actress-wife. For the unversed, junior Bachchan had shared a black and white throwback photo of the former Miss World with a simple caption, “Happy Birthday." He has also put a red heart and evil eye emoji with the picture but his 'dry' gesture did not go down well with netizens.

“You wrote an article size wish for your father and for your wife only Happy Birthday? Aishwarya deserves better!” Aishwarya's fan said. Echoing a similar remark, another user said, “Please add some personal touch. Like Happy Birthday to my dear wife or Darling. Why so dry?”

A third user wrote, “Nalayak it's her 50th birthday which is very special to her. Her fans did everything for her they trended her in Twitter while your nalayak husband wrote only Happy Birthday! . She deserves better, biwi se itna jealousy kyun?”

Aishwarya fans disappointed with Shweta Bachchan A few days back a controversy erupted when Aishwarya fans expressed their disappointment with Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek's sister, for not acknowledging the actress on social media. Notably, Shweta shared a heartfelt Instagram post to celebrate her daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, who recently made her debut on the ramp for L'Oréal during the Paris Fashion Week. In her post, Shweta described the moment when she and her mother, Jaya Bachchan, witnessed Navya's runway debut. However, what caught the attention was the omission of any mention of Aishwarya Rai. Check Shweta's post below. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 50th birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday with cancer patients. The actress was accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya, and her mother, Vrinda, as they came together to bring cheer to those battling cancer. At the event, which was dedicated to uplifting the spirits of cancer patients, the actress participated in cutting a birthday cake, creating a memorable and inspiring experience for all in attendance.

