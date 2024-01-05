Birthday Special: Did you know Deepika Padukone's character names NEVER repeated except for THESE 2 films?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone turned 38 today.

Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 38th birthday today, January 5. The actress is one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood in the current generation and enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. She made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om, which was released in 2007 and became a huge blockbuster. But not many know that Om Shanti Om was not her acting debut in films, it was a Kannada film titled Aishwarya wherein Deepika played the titular role. It was released in 2006.

In a nearly two-decade-long career, actors generally become household names with their film character's names like SRK is often known as Raj, and Salman as Prem, among others. But Deepika is an exception in this case. In her career, the characters' names in her film career are never repeated except for once.

Only once Deepika's character's name in films was repeated

It was her first and the latest release. Yes, you read it right! Deepika's acting debut flick Aishwarya wherein her character's name was also Aishwarya was never repeated in her film career until recently released Jawan.

Jawan was released in 2023 and featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. In the film, Deepika played the role of SRK's mother, Aishwarya Rathore and it was an extended yet important cameo. The film was a huge commercial success and went on to become the biggest Bollywood flick ever.

Deepika on work front

After a successful 2023, Deepika is all set to impress the audience with her power-packed performances in films that are scheduled to be released this year. Her first release of 2024 is Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

She will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD. She will also be introduced in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe as Shakti Shetty in Singham Again.

