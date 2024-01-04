'Gym trainer’s wedding': Netizens react to Nupur Shikhare's vest-shorts outfit for wedding with Ira Khan

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will have a destination wedding in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Nupur, a celebrity fitness trainer, broke the stereotype and arrived with his Baraat clad in nothing but gym wear, a vest, and shorts. He jogged for nearly 8 kilometers on the streets of Mumbai to reach the wedding venue. Several pictures and videos of the couple from their wedding day are doing rounds on the internet. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani also shared a video of the duo from the wedding venue wherein the couple can be seen signing court papers for getting married but what caught everyone's attention was Nupur's outfit for the special day.

In the video, Ira can be seen in traditional attire, sitting alongside Nupur, who wore a black vest and white shorts for the ceremony. While some social media users found his attire cute and funky, a small section of netizens found it unconventional for an auspicious occasion.

Check out the video:

The video features Nupur and Ira signing legal marriage papers on the stage while their family members are seen standing alongside them. The guests at the ceremony are also seen cheering the newlyweds.

Also Read: Mumbai Police raises awareness against cyberbullying with help of Ananya Panday-starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Netizens reaction

Soon after the video went viral online, netizens started reacting to the post in the comment section. One user wrote, ''But ye ladka baniyan me shadi kyo raha hai.'' Another one questioned why guests bothered to spend so much on their outfits when the groom is in casual attire. He wrote, ''Yhn joh aaju baaju khde h unhone kharcha kyu kiya woh bh pjame mai ajate.''

Another one wrote, ''Gym trainer’s wedding.'' A fourth user commented, ''One of those things he will regret for the rest of his life.''

After the court marriage on January 3 in Mumbai, a destination wedding will also be held in Udaipur on January 5, where Nupur and Ira's friends will be present. On January 13, a grand reception will be organised at BKC Jio Center, and guests from Bollywood, South film industries, and politicians will be invited.