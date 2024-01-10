Before Fighter, Hrithik Roshan's TOP action flicks to watch on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan turns 50 today,.

Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 50th birthday today, January 10, 2024. After a small cameo in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3, the actor is all set to return to big screens with another action-packed flick titled Fighter. Also starring Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, the upcoming actioner is set to release on January 25, 2024. His next project, War 2, is also currently in the pre-production stage and will be out in cinemas next year. On the occasion of Hrithik's birthday, let us take a look a some of his most popular action flick, available on the OTT platforms.

War

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action film is Hrithik's first film in YRF's Spy Universe. It also features Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in key roles. The film was reportedly made on a massive budget of around Rs 170 crore. It went to become a huge commercial success and minted nearly Rs 500 crore globally. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Bang Bang!

The 2014 release also features Katrina Kaif in the lead role. It was one of the highest grossing film of the year and became the 38th highest grossing Indian film of all time after collecting over Rs 350 crore at the box office. Fans of Hrithik can watch this flick on Disney+ Hotstar.

Dhoom 2

The second installment in the Dhoom franchise was Hrithik's one of the biggest blockbusters in the early phase of his career. It also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Bipasha Basu and Uday Chopra in prominent roles. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Vikram Vedha

The film is the remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. It also features Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The OG Vikram Vedha can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar while the one starring Hrithik Roshan is available on Jio Cinema.

Agneepath

The film is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1990 release of the same name. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in key roles. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

