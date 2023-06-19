Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIME VIDEO INDIA Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's starrer to release on Prime Video

After a long wait, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's film Bawaal has an update. The Sajid Nadiadwala film is all set to release on July 2023. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal will see an OTT release and not a theatrical release.

Sharing the first look of Bawaal, Amazon Prime Video announced the news, however, a date is stil awaited. The post read, Badlega sabke dilon ka haal kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hai Bawaal Iss July... banega mahaul as #BawaalGoesGlobal. Produced by #SajidNadiadwala and directed by @niteshtiwari22, #BawaalOnPrime is to premiere worldwide in over 200 countries and territories only on @primevideoin."

In the first poster, Janhvi and Varun can be all smiles as they look at each other.

Have a look at the first look of Bawaal:

According to reports, Bawaal is said to be a love story that has been shot across three Indian locations and five European countries. It also marks the first collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Bankrolled by the Nadiadwala Grandson banner and EarthSky Pictures, Bawaal was slated for a theatrical release on April 7, 2023. In March, director Nitesh Tiwari, in a tweet, announced that the film will hit the silver screen on October 6, 2023.

Check out the tweet here:

Citing the reason for the postponement, Nitesh Tiwari had said, "The visual finesse we want to achieve on these sequences will need more time than we expected. We don’t want to cut short at anything because our purpose is to bring nothing but the best version of our vision to our viewers."

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the commercially hit film, Bhediya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor appeared in a thriller film, Milli. Apart from Bawaal, Janhvi also has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and Devara lined up in her kitty.

