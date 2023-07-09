Bawaal trailer out: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's love story succumbs to war | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film Bawaal is finally out on Sunday. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film promises an intense love story of Ajay Dixit and Nisha against the backdrop of a war in Europe. The much-awaited trailer was launched in Dubai.

The trailer starts with Varun Dhawan aka Ajju Bhaiya, a teacher. Ajay is image-conscious and is smitten by Nisha and wants to marry him. After marrying her, he decides to take her to Europe for Honeymoon. However, the honeymoon turns into a war field.

Watch the trailer here:

The makers earlier dropped the teaser and the song track of the film which received mixed reactions. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bawaal has been helmed by the Dangal director, Nitesh Tiwari. The film was slated for its theatrical release in October this year. However, the makers announced that the film will see an OTT release. on July 21.

Director Nitesh Tiwari, ahead of its teaser release, opened up about the shooting and revealed that the crew shot across three locations in India and five European countries. In a statement, Sajid Nadiadwala said Bawaal is a special film for him and is one of his most ambitious projects. "It has been an absolute joy to produce this film which has been directed by my most loved filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari with Varun and Janhvi giving their very best, in their first film together. I am very proud of Bawaal and I am thrilled to announce its worldwide premiere on Prime Video this July," the producer said.

Also Read: Bawaal: Varun Dhawan is smitten by a fan singing Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte; shares video

Latest Entertainment News