Barbie Twitter Reviews: Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling paint the world pink; netizens shower love

Barbie Twitter Reviews: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie is one of the most anticipated films of the month. Greta Gerwig's directorial stars Margot as Barbie and Ryan as Ken. It also stars America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell. Seems like netizens are loving the film. Barbie is garnering praise for its cast, script, story execution, production design and most importantly it lived up to the expectations.

After the first show, many took to their social media handle and showered love on the film. A user wrote, "Whether you're a #Barbie fan or not, the #BarbieMovie is for you. If you have anxiety, insecurities, or imposter syndrome, you will relate to this film. Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach really nailed these themes, and pulled on my heartstrings. It's truly special." Another added, "I’m not hearing enough about how Margot Robbie deserves an Oscar nom. The way she portrayed a doll catching human feelings was perfect. BARBIE WAS SO GOOD #Barbiemovie."

A third comment read, "#BarbieMovie #atAMC was great and surpassed all my expectations! Fully packed theater, attentive staff and delicious treats. By the way, pink and green go great together. #openheimer tomorrow! Do your thing #AMCAPES! #AMCNEVERLEAVING."

Helmed by Noah Baumbach and Greta and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, Barbie is competing with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The synopsis of the film reads, "Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans."

