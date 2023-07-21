Friday Releases: Barbie Vs Oppenheimer; Janhvi Kapoor-Varun's Bawaal & Genelia's Trial Period on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Barbie Vs Oppenheimer vs Bawaal vs Trial Period

Friday Releases: Prepare yourself for an exhilarating entertainment extravaganza as Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer are going to witness the biggest box-office clash this Friday (July 21). The cinema halls will be filled up with fans swarming to watch their favorite stars on the big screens. Not just this, leading OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar among others too have an exciting lineup of content. Whether Varun Dhawan and Janhvi kapoor's gripping 'Bawaal' or the intriguing 'Trial Period' starring Genelia Deshmukh, the diverse selection of series and films guarantees a thrilling and captivating experience that will keep you hooked throughout.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan is back with Oppenheimer! The film is a biopic of theoretical physicist, J Robert Oppenheimer, who played an important role in developing the first nuclear weapons in the world, and thereby ushering in the Atomic Age. Certified U/A by the central board of film certification, the film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey JR. The film is expected to have a strong opening in India.

Barbie

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie have created buzz ever since the announcement. Ryan leads the Kens, while Margot Robbie heads the Barbies. Helmed by Noah Baumbach and Greta and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, Barbie will be competing with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Bawaal

The film guarantees a captivating and thought-provoking experience with its unique storyline. Bawaal, which stars Varun Dhawan as Ajay Dixit and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha, is set in the heartland of Lucknow. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures. The movie delves into their relationship dynamics and Varun's quest to elevate his social status.

Platform: Prime Video

Trial Period

Get ready for Genelia Deshmukh's upcoming JioCinema release, 'Trial Period,' where she explores the concept of searching for a father figure through a 30-day trial. Playing a single mother, her life takes a dramatic turn when her son insists on finding a father. This OTT film promises an engaging and captivating watch, offering an intriguing storyline filled with emotions and surprises.

Platform: Jio Cinema

They Cloned Tyrone

In a world teeming with mystery and adventure, 'They Cloned Tyrone' follows the unfolding of unsettling incidents that compel an unexpected alliance of individuals to delve into a malevolent government conspiracy. Its captivating premise and enthralling plot ensure an audience's undivided attention.

Platform: Netflix

Maurh

Amidst the tragedy of his brother's demise (Dev Kharoud), Jeona Maurh (Ammy Virk) embarks on a path of vengeance. Determined to avenge his bandit sibling, he emerges as a symbol of hope for the people of Punjab. Taking a stand against the land tax mafia colluding with the king and British officials, Jeona Maurh becomes a formidable force. This Punjabi film features Dev Kharoud, Ammy Virk, Vikramjeet Virk, and Naiqra Kaur in significant roles, promising a powerful and engaging cinematic experience.

Platform: Zee5

