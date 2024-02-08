'Baby on its way...', Yami Gautam is expecting her first child with husband Aditya Dhar

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Yami Gautam is expecting her first child with husband Aditya Dhar

Vicky Donor and Uri: The Surgical Strike actress Yami Gautam is in the news these days for her upcoming film Article 370. However, there are more reasons for the actor to make it to the headlines as reportedly, she is also expecting her first child. Yes! along with her film, Yami Gautam has shared big news related to her personal life with her fans. Gautam has confirmed the news of her pregnancy at the trailer launch of Article 370. The actor and filmmaker Aditya Dhar are all set to welcome their first baby with much fanfare after three years of marriage.

Recently, when Yami Gautam had reached an event with her husband Aditya Dhar, she covered her belly with a dupatta, after which the news of her pregnancy had gained momentum. Now with the release of the trailer of her film Article 370, the actress has shared the news of her soon becoming a mother with her fans.

When is the delivery due?

According to the reports published in Hindustan Times, it has been more than five and a half months since Yami Gautam's pregnancy. Their report also claims that the Uri actress has been very excited ever since she came to know about her pregnancy. According to reports, Yami Gautam may give birth to a baby in the month of May.

Yami Gautam got married in the year 2021

After working together in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike, the couple came in contact. After dating for almost 2 years, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married on June 4, 2021. Both of them got married with full customs at the actress's house in Himachal in the presence of their family and close ones.

Talking about Yami Gautam's career, she entered the film world in the year 2009 with the Kannada film 'Ullas-Utsah'. In the year 2012, he worked on her first Hindi film 'Vicky Donor'. She was last seen in Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2. Her upcoming film Article 370 will be released in theaters on February 23.

