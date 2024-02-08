Yami Gautam's Article 370's trailer released, showcases story of freedom from terrorism | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Yami Gautam's Article 370's trailer released, showcases story of freedom from terrorism

Bollywood Yami Gautam, who made her mark with films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Vicky Donor, will soon be seen in the film Article 370. It's trailer has been released by makers on Thursday. The story of the removal of Section 370 from Kashmir will be shown in the film Article 370. Yami Gautam is present in the lead role in this movie by director Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The name of this upcoming film has been continuously making headlines for a long time.

Trailer of Article 370 is out now!

Meanwhile, the latest trailer of Article 370 has been released. Yami Gautam's brilliant action as well as a variety of her emotions can be seen in the Article 370 trailer. Based on true incidents, Jio Studio has released the trailer on its official YouTube channel.

Watch the trailer here:

In this 2-minute 43-second trailer of Article 370, it shows what challenges were faced when Article 370 was removed from Kashmir. The trailer also deals with the situation of conflict in the valley due to terrorism. Yami Gautam is present in the role of Indian spy officer in Article 370. Overall, the trailer of this movie, inspired by a true incident, is quite effective. With its release, it has started getting good response from fans on social media.

When will Article 370 be released in theatres?

Apart from Yami Gautam, Jawan, and The Family Man famed actor, Priya Mani will also be seen in an important role in Article 370. The film will be released in theaters on February 23. Let us tell you that after last year's Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's film Oh My God 2, Yami is returning to the big screen through Article 370.

