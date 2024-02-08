Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan's Bawarchi to be remade, Anushree Mehta to direct the remake

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB OG Bawarchi was released in 1972.

Filmmaker Anushree Mehta, who is known for helming Radhika Apte-starrer Mrs Undercover, will now be directing the Hindi remake of the much loved 1972 classic Bawarchi, originally helmed by iconic Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

The adaptation of the Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial will be the first movie out of the three-film collaboration between Jaadugar Films and Sameer Raj Sippy Productions. They will also remake timeless classics like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan starrer Mili (1975) and Gulzar's iconic 1972 drama Koshish.

Anushree described directing the Bawarchi adaptation as a 'kaleidoscopic combination' of being excited, honoured, humbled coupled with the awareness of shouldering a 'massive responsibility'.

"When my business partner Abir Sengupta (Jaadugar Films), Sameer Raj Sippy and I decided to join hands to produce these three iconic films, we were clear that we would leave no stone unturned in remaking them with utmost love and respect. During our discussion on Bawarchi, Abir and Sameer were of the opinion that I should be writing and directing the remake,'' IANS reported quoting the director.

"They were convinced that I would be able to tell the story in a manner which would make them proud. We were in sync with our vision and I whole-heartedly agreed to come board as the writer-director," the director added.

The OG family comedy drama featured an ensemble led by actors Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan and Asrani among others. Bawarchi was a remake of Rabi Ghosh-starrer 1966 Bengali film Galpo Holeo Satti by Tapan Sinha.

Talking about keeping the soul of the OG film intact, she further added, "The idea of retelling a film is to adapt it according to the current times and make it more relatable to the world we live in today—while keeping the soul and purpose of the original intact. Since Bawarchi itself was a remake of a Bengali film, Hrishida in his time recreated it and made it relatable to that era.''

The film will go on floors in 2024. Casting of the film is also underway.

Also Read: Did you know Jagjit Singh's 'Chithi Na Koi Sandesh' song was dedicated to THIS individual? Birthday Special

(With IANS inputs)