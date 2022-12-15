Avatar 2: Where to Watch James Cameron's Hollywood film, Review, Book Tickets, Box Office, Trailer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AVATAR Avatar 2 is directed by James Cameron

Avatar 2 is all set to take over the international box office on December 16. The James Cameron-directed visual extravaganza will be nothing short of a treat for the fans who have been waiting long for the sequel. The revisit to Pandora will be different this time as the filmmaker will explore the underwater territory. New tech has been developed for motion capture and the result will be nothing short of enthralling and never-seen-before. The same has been hinted at in the trailer as well. If you are one of the fans who is waiting to watch Avatar: The Way of Water, here is everything you need to know about the sci-fi film.

Avatar 2 release date

Director James Cameron's Avatar 2 will release on the big screens on December 16.

Avatar 2 storyline

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Who is the director of Avatar 2?

Avatar 2 is directed by visionary Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron, known for Avatar (2009), Titanic (1997) and The Terminator franchise.

Avatar 2 cast: Who is playing what character?

Sam Worthington as Jake

Zoe Saldana as Neytiri

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri

Stephen Lang as Quaritch

Kate Winslet as Ronal

Cliff Curtis as Tonowari

Joel David Moore as Norm

CCH Pounder as Mo'at

Avatar 2 Box Office Prediction

Avatar 2 has generated huge buzz in India, as it has internationally. It is set to collect USD 550 million (Rs 4,550 crore) plus in its global debut. In India, the film is set to take an opening of Rs 40 crore in all languages. South India will take the major share in its India earnings.

