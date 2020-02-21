After Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha to collaborate again: Report

Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha's next film has been reportedly titled Anek

Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha are all set to team up again after their critically-acclaimed movie Article 15. After talking about caste apartheid in their previous film, the actor-director duo's next offering will reportedly be high on political drama. Titled Anek, the movie is scheduled to go n floors in April. Rajeev Masand in his column in Open magazine wrote that Ayushmann and Anubhav will be collaborating again for a “highly political drama” titled Anek.

Article 15, which released last year, is one of the rare movies of the cotemporary times to talk about caste discrimination and caste-based crimes. Article 15 featured Ayushmann as a police officer investigating the rape and murder of two girls in rural Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in one of his interviews, director Anubhav Sinha had called Ayushmann and Taapsee Pannu as his favourite actors. ''I love them. Our thought processes are in sync with one another,” he said.

Anubhav and Taapsee's second collaboration Thappad is all set to release next Friday. The film stars Taapsee in the lead role of Amrita, who decides to end her marriage after her husband slaps her at a party in the heat of the moment. The trailer of Thappad has created enough buzz on social media. The trailer has been well received by audience.