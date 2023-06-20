Follow us on Image Source : WEB Amid Adipurush backlash, a look at 8 Bollywood films that will make you cringe

Adipurush, Om Raut's magnum opus, landed in the soup after its worldwide release on June 16. From 'cheap' dialogues to 'trashy' VFX, the mythological film has had cinema buffs in tears. Based on Ramayana, the film has Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.

The Rs. 600 crore film is hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons and has also triggered a meme fest on social media. Well, this is not the first time when Bollywood slapped its audience with such a film. If you're planning to waste your time and indulge in some hilariously trashy content, take a look at 8 Bollywood films that will make you cringe.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe features Salman Khan, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda in the lead. The plot of the film revolves around Radhe, played by Khan, who vows to bust an evil drug lord. The film is yet another attempt by Salman Khan to bore his fans with poor writing and a loose plot.

Marjaavaan

A gangster Raghu, played by Sidharth Malhotra, works for Narayan Anna. Raghu falls in love with a mute woman Zoya Ahmed, played by Tara Sutaria. However, his life turns upside down when Vishu, Narayan's son played by Riteish Deshmukh, plots against him out of jealousy. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Ravi Kishan in important roles. Just like the film's title, cinema buffs might 'marjaavan' after watching the film.

Pagalpanti

This Anees Bazmee film is anything but funny. Featuring Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles, the alleged comedy film is loosely based on Nirav Modi, the businessman to escaped from India after fraudulence with banks. The film is a forced attempt to make the audience laugh.

Humshakals

With songs like 'Hum Pagal Nahi Hai Bhaiya Humara Dimag Kharab Hai' and 'Caller Tune', this Sajid Khan film will make you smash your head. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Gupta, Tamannah Bhatia, Ram Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Chunky Panday, and Satish Shah in the lead.

Himmatwala

Another trash from Sajid Khan is Himmatwala. The remake of Jitendra and Sridevi's Himmatwala features Ajay Devgn and Tamannah Bhatia in titular roles. The plot of the film is unfathomable.

Tees Maar Khan

A notorious thief tries to rob a goods train by fooling the entire village. Directed by Farah Khan, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead and the only good part about this film is 'Sheila Ki Jawani'.

Love Story 2050

Starring Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja in the lead roles, Love Story 2050 redefined cringe in 2008. Helmed by Harry Baweja, the film is about two love birds, Karan and Sana. The love story goes south when Sana dies in a road accident and Karan decides to travel through time and save her.

Drona

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kay Kay Meon, and Jaya Bachchan, the film is an amalgamation of two eras. An orphaned young man, Aditya, played by Abhishek Bachchan, learns that he belongs to a family of warriors who ought to protect cosmic energy. Poor screenplay, poor writing, poor performances.

