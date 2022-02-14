After getting bail, actor Dileep files plea to quash case

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @DILEEPTRENDZ Dileep files plea to quash case

A week after getting anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court, actor Dileep on Monday filed a petition to quash the FIR in the case and if that's not possible, refer the case to the CBI. In his petition, Dileep said there is no shred of evidence against him in the fresh case that was registered in the last week of December and it arose because of a conspiracy between the investigating officer in the actress abduction case Byju Paulose and Balachandrakumar with the full knowledge of director general of Police B. Sandhya and Crime Branch chief S. Sreejith.

In his petition, he states he is a victim of the conspiracy and since there is no evidence against him, the FIR in the case should be quashed and if that's not possible, then the case should be referred to the CBI.

The fresh revelation came in December last year and soon the Crime Branch police registered a fresh case and sought the custodial interrogation of the actor, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law Sooraj, aide Appu alias Krishnadas, and close friend Byju Chengamanad, but last month the court asked all of them to present themselves before the probe team for three days.

The probe team questioned them from morning till evening for 33 hours and after quite a number of hearings, last week Dileep and his aides got bail.

All through the trial in the anticipatory bail plea, the prosecution was determined to get the actor and his aides in custody, which was strongly opposed by the actor's counsel.

A frontline south Indian heroine had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her. After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested.

According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail in 2017, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.

The fresh case was filed following disclosures by his former friend and director Balachandrakumar, that he would do away a few police officials who had investigated the 2017 actress abduction case.