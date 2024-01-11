Aamir Khan's daughter Ira marries Nupur Shikhare in Christian-inspired ceremony | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEOS Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will reportedly host a grand wedding reception on January 13.

The marriage of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare took place on January 10 in Udaipur. On January 3, Ira had a registered marriage with Nupur in Mumbai, after which Ira had a destination wedding with Nupur in Udaipur. Several wedding functions and festivities have been going on for the past several days in the City of Lakes, videos of which are continuously going viral on social media. Now, the latest pictures and videos of Ira and Nupur's wedding have also surfaced, for which fans were eagerly waiting. The couple got married on Wednesday at Aravali Hill Hotel in Udaipur in attendance of close friends and family members. But this wedding was neither organised as per Hindu nor Islam traditional ceremony but it was Christian-inspired.

Check out the wedding clip:

In the video, Ira can be seen wearing a white bridal gown. On the other hand, Nupur wore a beige-coloured formal suit with a bow tie. The video also shows Nupur walking on the red carpet holding Nupur's hand with a flower bouquet in her hands.

Ira-Nupur's romantic dance after wedding

Another video of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare is going viral wherein both are seen dancing after their Christian wedding. In the video, the newlywed couple can be seen immersed in each other's love.

For those unversed, Nupur Shikhare is a fitness coach and has trained numerous celebrities including Aamir Khan and Sushmita Sen. He met Ira during the coronavirus lockdown and fell in love with her. The couple never shied away from sharing their love on social media and got engaged in November in 2022.

