Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao dedicate 'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka' song to Ira at Sangeet ceremony | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will reportedly host a grand wedding reception on January 13.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is all set to have a grand wedding with Nupur Shikhare in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Wednesday, January 10. All the guests including close friends and family members are already in the City of Lakes. A day ahead of the wedding, Ira and Nupur had their Sangeet night, video and pictures of which are now doing rounds on social media.

On the special day, proud dad Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and their son Azad took over the stage and sang together.

Watch the viral clip:

Ira and Nupur's outfit for Sangeet night

For the Sangeet night, Ira wore an embroidered lehenga and completed her look with a Red Riding Hood inspired cape to add an unconventional touch. On the other hand, Nupur wore a shiny blazer over a shirt and pant.

Not only this, ahead of the Sangeet ceremony, the duo even hosted a football match. Taking to Instagram, Ira shared a couple of pictures of the match and wrote, ''Bride bringing the A game.''

More deets about the wedding

The wedding celebration kickstarted on January 3, when the couple registered their marriage in Mumbai with close friends and family members' attendance. For the celebrations, Nupur wore athleisure and jogged his way from Santacruz to Bandra for his big day. The fitness trainer also sat on the dhol and danced to the beats.

On Monday, Ira and Nupur Shikhare had a pajama party in Udaipur. Some media reports suggest that the couple will next host a star-studded wedding reception in Udaipur on January 13.

For those unversed, Nupur Shikhare is a fitness coach and has trained numerous celebrities including Aamir Khan and Sushmita Sen. He met Ira Khan during the coronavirus lockdown and fell in love with Ira. The couple never shied away from sharing their love on social media and got engaged in September in 2022.

Also Read: Before Fighter, Hrithik Roshan's TOP action flicks to watch on OTT | Birthday Special