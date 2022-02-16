Vandana Kohli reveals what inspires her music, shares practical advice for budding musicians | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : VANDANAKOHLI.COM BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli's daughter Vandana

Vandana Kohli is a renowned director, writer and musician. She is the sister of BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli and has produced, directed the acclaimed documentary 'The Subtext Of Anger', among several other projects. Her production of the Indian National Anthem has over 9 million views on social media. After a successful launch of her book 'HINGE: (Re)Discovering Emotional and Mental Wellness', she released her new song 'Dekho Na' on the occasion of Valentines Day. She has turned singer and composer for the latest track. 'Dekho Na' is a soul-stirring number that is sure to tug at your heartstrings. She aptly describes it as a 'gentle song.'

In an exclusive interview with India TV, she talked about her love for music, her latest song 'Dekho Na', childhood memories, the inspiration behind her songs, her views on politics and much more.

What led to the recording of your latest song 'Dekho Na'?

Sometimes when I strum chords on the guitar, a melody sparks. That’s how Dekho Na happened. While humming the melody, I knew that the chorus would have the lyrics – Dekho Na. A friend recommended Wajahat Khan, who wrote the song. Andrew Ferrao set the arrangement on a soft, jazz template and the song was ready to record.

What's different about Dekho Na?

Dekho Na is a gentle song, which I hope can take you to a breezy, sublime space where you sense love’s gentle embrace. The video follows that mood. I don’t think a song has to have a loud sound, or gyrating dancers, for it to be engaging. Gentle can be deep, in its effect.

Who / What is your inspiration for music?

Music is the inspiration! Music has a pure, harmonious power. It settles layers, within. We grew up with music playing on the radio or in the car. The entire family would be listening intently to a song – to its melody, its mood, its message. When people sing together, nothing else matters – every difference is overcome for those moments. That’s the language of music.

When it comes to music, how would you want to be known?

As someone who led others to feel its harmony, its beauty.

From directing films, writing books to now composing music. What do you enjoy the most?

Music came first to me, before the writing, before directing. I began to sing as a child and trained myself to play along on the piano or guitar. I love old Indian melodies and would sing them often. Most of my friends knew me first as a musician, before anything else. I do enjoy writing as well, and directing. I think they are all different forms of expression, and I’m glad to be able to delve into them.

Your family is politically inclined. Are you interested in joining politics?

Politics means different things to different people. For many, it is the pursuit of power for the sake of power. For others, it is a realm of responsibility for better policy. My own interests are not political. I’m curious about how the mind works, how it responds and reacts, what takes it away or leads it to beauty and aesthetics and efficiency. And where and how we may find a point, within, which may help resolve our own conflicts as well as those we have with others. Music inherently does that. It brings people together.

What message would you like to give budding singers?

Do your own thing. Sing for the music, for the joy of it. When you touch that joy, others are naturally inspired, and that in turn, is rejuvenating!