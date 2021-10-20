Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla's last romantic song 'Habit' out, emotional fans say #Sidnaazforever

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SAREGAMA MUSIC Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla's last romantic song 'Habit' out

Sidharth Shukla's last romantic song 'Habit' with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is finally out. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko Pravo Mukherjee, the song is an ode to the late actor, who breathed his last on September 2. The music video of 'Habit' features Sidharth and Shehnaaz, lovingly called #Sidnaaz's shots from their last shoot together in Goa. The song was supposed to release on October 21 but the makers released it a day ahead on the demand of the fans.

As soon as the song was out, emotional fans flooded the comment section with love and suppport for Shehnaaz. "She completed their song..usne isse adhura nahi rehna diya..my strong girl," wrote a user. Another said "The way shenaaz is in this whole video makes me so proud but who thought that sid will leave him! Still can't get over the fact he is no more .Sid you are loved beyond words, !Be happy cutie shenaaz always, god bless." A comment read, "The pain of loosing Siddharth can be seen in Shehnaaz's eyes......be strong girl he is watching you." This will also be the last project that will feature Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill together.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram and treated Sidharth-Shehnaaz's fans by unveiling the official poster of 'Habit,' Alongside the poster, Shreya penned a heartfelt tribute for Sidharth Shukla. She remembered him as a star.

"He was a star and will be forever.. The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega.Releasing on the 21st October," she captioned the post.

The song was originally titled Habit but the makers decided to call it 'Adhura' after Sidharth Shukla's death. Soon after they announced the same, fans claimed that Sidnaaz's love story is not 'adhuri' (incomplete). So the makers changed the name again to Habit.