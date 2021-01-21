Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHUSHALIKUMAR Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham Song Out: Parth Samthaan, Khushali Kumar love saga will melt your heart

Parth Samthaan and Khushali Kumar's musical video Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham released on Thursday. Parth had taken to his Instagram account and revealed the teaser of the song yesterday. The audience had been eagerly waiting for the release of the song ever since Parth shared his pictures with Khushali. Even in the pictures, the chemistry between the duo was endearing. The song is already trending on social media and the fans are all praises for the music video. Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham is a remake of the song titled with the same name from the movie Papa Kehte Hai released in 1996.

It is a romantic song that highlights the beautiful journey of love and pain. The music video portrays the love saga of two actors, played by Parth and Khushali. They knew each other since their college days and had fallen in love but due to their career choices, differences crept in their relationship. Later we see how Parth becomes a popular actor, whereas Khushali is not able to make it big and joins the housekeeping staff of a hotel. After many years they meet again. Check out the song to know what happens. If they reunite or not?

The song is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal. The lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag. The original number was sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy starring film's lead actors Jugal Hansraj and Mayuri Kango.

On the work front, Parth Samthaan is currently busy shooting for his web show Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon. It will be streamed on Alt Balaji.