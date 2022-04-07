K-pop band BIGBANG make record-breaking comeback after 4 years with 'Still Life'; fans rejoice

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHINAAMRQT K-pop band BIGBANG

BIGBANG has topped iTunes Top Songs charts in 33 regions.

After 4-year hiatus, K-pop band BIGBANG has made a solid comeback with a new track titled 'Still Life'. 'Still Life' is a melancholic song that features warm sounds paired with lyrics talking about the good old days. It's only been a few days since BIGBANG came up with the song and it has already topped the real-time charts on various music platforms, including Genie, Bugs, Vibe, and Flo, as well as Melon's Top 100 24Hits chart, Global Economic reported.

According to the Melon Report, Still Life's amount of streams is particularly higher than other songs, expected to dominate the charts for a long time. The music video of the track has garnered over 20 million views, becoming one of the most-watched videos in 24 hours on YouTube.

The return of the legendary Korean band has left their fans excited. Several social media users took to Twitter and expressed their joy. One of them said, "They did not return to compete, they returned to fulfill their promises, this COMEBACK is just for us, let's enjoy this moment as much as we can." Another said, "Not to be dramatic but it’s a masterpiece. The colours in the MV are bright but the vibe is kind of sad. It’s sad and beautiful. The structure isn’t the usual k-pop song structure but it works. Not every song needs a chorus and BIGBANG just proved that."

Take a look at some more reactions:

In the past four years, BIGBANG’s former member Seungri aka Lee Seung-Hyun was allegedly involved in an illegal prostitution case. Last year, the Defense Ministry of South Korea said the former member of BIGBANG was taken into custody after the ruling by an army court in Yongin.

For the unversed, the famous boyband now comprises members Taeyang, Daesung, G-Dragon and T.O.P.

