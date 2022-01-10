Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ZEE MUSIC COMPANY Happy Lohri 2022: Hit Bollywood and Punjabi songs to get the party started

Lohri, which is an important festival in Punjab and also across the country, is one of the most important days early on in the calendar. Lohri marks the beginning of the period with longer days and shorter nights. It is regarded as the festival of harvest of the Rabi crops and will be celebrated on January 13 with full fervour.

As the celebrations kick in, we bring to you a playlist of songs that will put some energy into your Lohri festivities and make the day unforgettable.

Aa Gayi Lodi Ve

This track from Veer Zaara is based on the occasion of Lohri and is a perfect dance song for your celebratory night.

Lohri

The song from the film Asa Nu Maan Watna Da is sung by Jaspinder Narula and Harbhajan Mann, with music by Jaidev Kumar. It is peppy and upbeat and you won't be able to hold yourself back from dancing to this hit number.

Balle Balle

This energetic song featuring Jimmy Sheirgill and Neeru Bajwa from Mel Karade Rabba is a fun Lohri track celebrating newly married couples and the beginning of a lifetime of happiness.

Sundar Mundariye

This song comes to mind instantly when thinking about Lohri gatherings. There are several versions of this song sung by various artists and will certainly add more flavour to your festivities.

Massan Leya

It fits well with Lohri celebrations. The song lyrics refer to the love of elders towards the children in the home. It encourages the entire family to bless the newly born children and welcome them home, celebrate and enjoy together.

Outfit

This Guru Randhawa song is a perfect one for all sorts of fun gatherings. Since people dress up on Lohri, the song also references to the beauty of women and compliments them in a graceful manner.

Charha De Rang

Charha De Rang from Dharmendra's comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana is a Lohri number set in Punjab. The traditional costumes, setting and dance of the star cast around the bonfire makes it relevant to the festival.

Laal Ghagra

This Lohri song features in Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz'. It celebrates the first Lohri of the newborn baby in the film and portrays the festival as a reason to get together, mingle and have fun.