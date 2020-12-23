Image Source : PR FETCHED Five best songs from the Indian OTT space that deserve a spot on your playlist now!

2020 was a year that saw us binge-watch like there was no tomorrow. Along with the shows that span a host of diverse genres, many of them gave us a host of memorable songs that either saw us get on the dance floor or hum them as we sipped on a hot cup of coffee. With the year coming to an end, Mihir Joshi who is the host of the popular talk show, The MJ Show released his list of favourite songs from the OTT space on the latest episode of his podcast, The MJ Hit List. The tracks that cut his top songs of the year were Aakhiri Baar from Bebaakee, Sajan Bin from Bandish Bandits, the title track from Scam 1992.

Looking to hear what others had to say, he started a challenge on Twitter that saw music maestros such as Shilpa Rao, Leslee Lewis, Shibani Kashyap, and Jyotica Tangri list their top 5 OTT songs of the year. This challenge has created many buzzes on social media with celebrities like Karan Kundrra, Harleen Sethi, and Richa Sharma tweeting and resharing stories. We've gone through each of their lists, and we must say that boy do these singers have some good taste. Without any further ado, here are five of the very best.

1) Galliyaan - Bebaakee (ALTBalaji and ZEE5)

It was a love saga that no one had ever seen before. Add to that, the romantic drama's soundtrack made everyone fall in love with the feeling of being in love. Out of the many calm melodies from the show, Galliyaan, sung brilliantly by Akhil Sachdeva and Asees Kaur, took little or no time to touch the audiences' hearts with its perfect balance of emotions.

Picturized on the love-hate relationship between its two leads Sufiyaan and Kainaat, the lyrics resonated with the longing that the two of them have for each other despite not being together. Having touched the hearts of fans across the country, it's no surprise that the song really made it to the list of famous music personalities like Jyotica Tangri, who has released his latest single Naamonishan earlier this month, and Shibani Kashyap.

2) Labb Par Aaye – Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video)

Clearly the standout song from the fantastic soundtrack of Bandish Bandits. Sung by Javed Ali, the track takes you to the soothing world of classical music where you think about your loved one and wish that they were right by your side. A special mention goes to Ritwik Bhowmik, the show's lead actor, on who the song has been picturized.

Shot during a live performance where his entire family and his prospective wife is watching, Ritwik's lip-syncing and body language makes you believe that he's the one singing the song. This song became so popular that renowned singers Shilpa Rao, who has recently sung a hit new song in the Netflix movie, Ludo and Shibani Kashyap who has been busy during the lockdown on new music and various projects mentioned it in their tweets as one of their top 5 songs of the year.

3) Theme song - SCAM 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony LIV)

This number proved to all music lovers that you don't need words to make a song a smash hit. A song that's groovy to the very core, this title track sets the mood perfectly before each episode as you enter the world of Harshad Mehta. We've probably lost count listening to the many versions and remixes of this song. That should tell you everything you needed to know about one of the best theme songs ever seen on the Indian OTT space.

4) Kahan Ho Tum– Mismatched (Netflix)

A show made with all heart gave us a song with all heart. Kahan Ho Tum, sung by Prateek Kuhad, indeed takes you back to your college days. The song has been written from Rishi's (Rohit Saraf) perspective and speaks about his true love search. This is that song which one can listen to on a loop as they think and miss their beloved wishing that they were right by their side. Recommended by The MJ Show host Mihir Joshi in his top 10 songs of the year list,

5) Rabba Khair Kari- Bebaakee (ALTBalaji and ZEE5)

Rabba Khair Kari, sung by famous playback singer Richa Sharma and Digvijay Singh Pariyar, became popular and took no time to top the charts this year. Picturized on the lead pair of Sufiyaan (Kushal Tandon) and Kainaat (Shiv Jyoti Rajput), the track takes us through the difficult times in their lives. A telling moment in the path is when Sufiyaan takes a stand for Kainaat and ends up beating up some guys.

Showing how you can't stay mad at a person you love for too long, the lyrics of the song make an earnest prayer to God, asking the almighty to keep two people together with them never separating. Recommended by singer and composer Leslee Lewis, who has been making music for ages now in his top 5 songs of the year list, this song is a treat for hopeless romantics.