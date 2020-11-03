Bam Bholle: Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii’s second song to launch soon

Image Source : TWITTER/@AKSHAYKUMAR Bam Bholle to be launched soon

Akshay Kumar’s big Diwali release Laxmii is all set to premiere on OTT platform on November 9. Ahead of the film’s release the actor has recently dropped a tweet saying that a new song Bam Bholle of the film is soon going to be launched.

This will be the second song of the film which is going to make the fans dance on its tunes after Burj Khalifa. Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and informed everyone about the launch by sharing the poster of Bam Bholle song. In the picture, the actor is seen giving an angry expression in a black kurta and holding Kiara Advani in his arms.

In his tweet he wrote, “Aaj dikhega Laxmii ka ek aisa roop, jo aap ne na kabhi dekha, na socha hoga! Get ready to witness the most explosive song #BamBholle today! Launching soon!”

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s tweet about Bam Bholle here:

After the success of Burj Khalifa now it will be interesting to see what magic does this song create among the audience.

Meanwhile, recently the film Laxmii was stuck in controversy for its previous name ‘Laxmmi Bomb’. Akshay was trolled for the title, with a section of the audience criticising the actor for disrespecting Hindu community. However, after the whole incident the horror-comedy was later named ‘Laxmii’.

The film where Akshay Kumar plays the titular role of a transgender person also stars actors like Tusshar Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ayesha Raza, Sharad Kelkar and Rajesh Sarma. Laxmii is the remake of Raghava Lawrence’s 2011 hit Tamil film Kanchana and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

