Baarish Ban Jaana: Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan narrate story of estranged celebrity couple in soothing song

Baarish Ban Jaana brings together for the very first time, television's adored stars - Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh in an avatar that will melt your hearts. Sung by Payal Dev & Stebin Ben, the music video has been shot in the picturesque locations of Kashmir by director Aditya Datt. The song narrates a story of a celebrity couple who have parted their ways but a series of events leads to them rekindling what they thought was lost. The chemistry shared between the actors Hina and Shaheer is heartfelt and unique, 'Baarish Ban Jaana’ will surely make one reminisce beautiful monsoon memories.

Sharing the song on their verified Instagram accounts, Hina and Shaheer shared similar posts writing, "#BaarishBanJaana ab hua aapka! Go watch it now on the @vyrlorigianls YouTube channel ⁣and shower all your love on it."

Watch Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan's Baarish Ban Jaana full song here:

This is the first time that Shaheer and Hina are sharing the screen space. The makers wanted the casting to come across as unexpected.

"The monsoon being a popular season, it's a good time for them to hear a nice melody. So, we are trying to create a monsoon franchise of 'Baarish' songs every year. The idea of casting for this song was it should be refreshing and different and, most importantly, unexpected. Hence, Hina and Shaheer were on the priority list," IANS quoted the creative director of the video Pooja Gujral as saying.

She added: "Rather, they were my only choice as both of them bring this amazing freshness on screen. Hina's vibrant smile -- and we needed somebody who can bring that on-screen -- does full justice. Also, I had worked with Hina and Shaheer in the past on two different videos and both of them have been amazing."