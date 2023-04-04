Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Ridham Jataniya to feature in a peppy dance number next!

Actor Ridham Jataniya is creating waves in the entertainment industry. The actor kickstarted his career with music videos and eventually started his production house named 'RJ Production'. His first music video was 'Sun Sonio Sun Dildar' after which he deep-dived into the world of music. Moreover, his first song under RJ Production was 'Tera Zikr', a heart-wrenching musical melody featuring Muskan Bamne.

Besides the alluring chemistry, 'Tera Zikr' got an immense appreciation for impactful lyrics and soothing music. After the song's success, Ridham is now gearing up for his next single. As per the sources, the actor will feature in another music video under his production house. Ridham's next is a party number along with a celebrated name from the film industry.

Meanwhile, with Ridham progressing in his art and craft, he aims to work beyond music videos. The actor is keen to work and collaborate with creative minds for films, shows and web series. For the same, his production house is eyeing to collaborate with well-known names from the industry. However, Jataniya's next will most probably be a peppy dance number which is slated to release in mid-2023.

Apart from this, the actor has earlier featured in Mika Singh's song 'Akhan Sharabi'. The song was shoot in Dubai and saw the actor in a charismatic avatar. On the professional side, Ridham Jataniya has a handful of collaborations and endorsement deals from brands across different fields. As Ridham continues to build his presence in the digital space, he is also honing his skills as an actor. The young lad had recently completed his acting course in Mumbai.

