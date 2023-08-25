Dream Girl 2 Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's film is fusion of slapstick and WhatsApp jokes

Dream Girl 2 Review Photo:INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN Movie Name: Dream Girl 2

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: August 25

August 25 Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Genre: Comedy

In 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana proved his mettle after his impeccable performance as Pooja in Dream Girl. The actor is back as Pooja in 2023 with Dream Girl 2 to woo the audience with his voice. Filmmaker Raj Shandilya decided to present Pooja in the flesh and not just her voice on the big screen.

Plot

Karam, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, lives in Mathura with his father Jagjit Singh, played by Annu Kapoor. Apart from his father, Karma has a friend Smiley, played by Manjot Singh, and a girlfriend Pari, played by Ananya Panday. However, Karam is not stable, so Pari's father put a condition for Karma to earn. Also, the debt burden of Karam's father is long. In the course of events, Karam becomes Pooja and has to marry Abu Salem's, played by Paresh Rawal, son Shahrukh, played by Abhishek Banerjee. No one can escape Pooja's obsession, be it Sona Bhai, played by Vijay Raaz, or Shoukiya, played by Rajpal Yadav, or Jumani, played by Seema Pahwa. Yusuf Ali, played by Asrani as Abu Salem's father also forms a vital part of the story. With one incident after another, Karam's already chaotic life becomes more complicated. Call it a comedy of errors

Highlights of the film

The producers are well aware of the target audience of Dream Girl 2. This film will rock in B Town and single screen.

There is no need to apply much logic here.

There will be a lot of entertainment.

Ayushmann Khurrana's work is tremendous. The actor has won hearts in the style of Pooja.

Performances

While growing his franchise, Ayushmann has worked hard on his voice as well as his style. He does comic scenes very easily.

The film has less scope for Ananya Pandey. She is looking very beautiful. The good thing is that she is not loud among so many senior and talented stars and her support is good.

Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Seema Pahwa, and Annu Kapoor are all seasoned actors and their performances are effortless.

Misses in the film

More hard work on the story is visible on the gags.

The competition of Dream Girl 2 is with itself i.e. with Dream Girls, so if we talk about the story, then the story of Dream Girl 2 does not have power. The story of Dream Girl was much better than this.

The graph of the film is gradually successful in taking it up but falls in the end. Be it the confessional scene at the end of the climax... doesn't touch the heart.

It can be said that Dream Girl Part 2 is definitely a fountain of laughter but the soul is missing.

Dream Girl 2's wait of decades is clearly visible as its advance bookings opened on Sunday and the response has been good so far. If film trade analysts are to be believed, the film can easily open at Rs 8 to 9 crore.