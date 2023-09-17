Jawan 2 CONFIRMED: Atlee will 'definitely' make Shah Rukh Khan film's sequel, deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Atlee confirms Jawan 2

Atlee's Hindi directorial debut Jawan continues to win hearts and rule the box office. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the vigilante action thriller crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India already and continues to run houseful. After the smashing success of Jawan, Atlee has confirmed his plans for its sequel. Yes, you read it right. The father-son duo Azad and Vikram Rathore will be back to woo their fans.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Atlee replied to a character spin-off question. He named Vikram Rathore and called him his hero. He said, "Every film of mine has an open end but to date, I have never thought of doing a sequel to any of my films. For Jawan, if anything strong comes to me, I will make a part two. I have kept an open end and I can come up with a sequel now or later. But definitely will come up with a sequel to Jawan one day.”

“Vikram Rathore for sure. Vikram Rathore is my hero. Maybe one day, I will make a spin-off of that. Let’s see," the filmmaker added. Another report in Koimoi claimed that Atlee has asked his crew to start with a script for Jawan 2.

Jawan box office collection worldwide

Day 1 - Rs 125.05 cr

Day 2 - Rs 109.24 cr

Day 3 - Rs 140.17 cr

Day 4 - Rs 156.80 cr

Day 5 - Rs 52.39 cr

Day 6 - Rs 38.21 cr

Day 7 - Rs 34.06 cr

Day 8 - Rs 28.79 cr

Day 9 - Rs 26.35 cr

Day 10 - Rs 51.64 cr

Total - Rs 762.70 cr

Co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan hit the silver screen on September 7 and became the highest opener in Hindi of all time. The makers recently held a press conference to celebrate the success of Jawan. The success party saw Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, Raja Kumari, Anirudh Ravicahnder, Sanya Malhotra, and others.

