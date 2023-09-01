Did you know? Nayanthara charged this WHOPPING fee for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Nayanthara is playing the leading lady in 'Jawan'

Nayanthara, popularly known as 'Lady Superstar', is all set to feature in her debut Hindi flick 'Jawan'. Nayanthara is also one of the highest paid South Indian actress and will be seen playing the leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan. 'Jawan' is one of the most awaited flicks of the year and is slated to release on September 7. The film is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore. But did you know how much the leading lady of the film charged for it?

As per a report by Siasat.com, the 38-year-old actress has charged a hefty remuneration of Rs 11 crore for the upcoming Atlee Kumar's directorial. However, there is no confirmation on this report. The trailer of 'Jawan', which was unveiled on August 31, featured Nayanthara playing a police officer in the film.

Also Read: 'Choona': Jimmy Shergill-starrer series gets new release date | Know more

About Nayanthara

Nayanthara is a popular name in the South film industry and has worked prominently in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films. She made her film debut with Manassinakkare in 2003, which was a commercially hit. She even went on to establish herself a leader of women-centric flicks with Anaamika, Maya, Airaa, and Netrikann, among others. She is married to director Vignesh Shivan and the couple are parents to twin sons, Uyir and Ulagam. She made her Instagram debut on August 31 and within 24 hours, she now has over 1 million followers on the platform.

About the film 'Jawan'

Also Read: Nayanthara makes her Instagram debut ahead of 'Jawan' trailer release

irected by Atlee Kumar, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone in key roles. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in cinemas. The film's trailer was unveiled on August 31, just a week ahead of the film threatical releaase.

Ahead of its trailer release, 'Jawan Prevue' was unveiled by its makers in July and the response it received on social media is a testament to the immense craze surrounding the film. It was viewed over 100 million times in just 24 hours of its release on the internet.

Latest Entertainment News