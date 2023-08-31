Nayanthara makes her Instagram debut ahead of 'Jawan' trailer release

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Nayanthara in 'Jawan'

Nayanthara, popularly know as 'Lady Superstar' in the South, made her Instagram debut on Thursday on the day of 'Jawan' trailer release. Her first three posts are of 'Jawan' trailer in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Later, she posted a picture holding her twin sons, Uyir and Ulag.

After this she posted a video with her kids, in which she is seen walking in oozing style and swag, donning stylish glasses, wearing white shirt and pants, with the 'Jailer' song Alappara's instrumental version, which was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, playing in the background.

She captioned the post 'Jawan' style "Naan vandhutaen nu sollu ... (Tell them I've arrived).

This is also the first time she revealed the faces of her children. Before this, she had shown her children, but only from the back when she was celebrating Onam with her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, with whom she shares the children with.

Of course, Vignesh Shivan was not going to miss out on the action and was the first one to comment, writing: "My uyris (heart emojis) welcome to IG."

Within a few hours, she has garnered over 700,000 followers on the phot-sharing platform.

Other netizens also flooded the comment section, with Tamil actress Aranthangi Nishi and Malaysian Tamil actress Moon Nila welcoming Nayathara to Instagram.

Nayanthara has largely refused to be a part of social media as she is in general a very private person, and prefers to maintain things that way. But 'Jawan' may just change all that. The actress plays the role of a black ops agent in the film with some connection to the SRK character.

Directed by Atlee and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, 'Jawan' will hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

