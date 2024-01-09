Princess Hours actor Kim Jeong Hoon arrested for drunk driving

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kim Jeong Hoon

K-pop idol and actor Kim Jeong Hoon has reportedly been arrested by police on the charges of drunk driving and denying to cooperate with police for a breathalyzer test. According to reports, Kim Jeon Hoon was changing course on the Nambu Ring Road in Ilwon-dong, Gangnam-gu in Seoul and he ended up colliding with a vehicle in front of him. Since Kim Jeon Hoon is a well-renowned artist, he has asked for permission to shift the investigation to a later date as he has to perform at a concert in Japan.

This is not the first time, the idol has done. He was charged with DUI on August 1 2001 and his license was revoked. Then in 2019, the actor was caught in a scandal with his ex-girlfriend and all his activities were suspended for a while.

For the unversed, Kim Jeong Hoon gained recognition after becoming a member of the South Korean duo UN and made a debut with the single Voice Mail in 2001. They were disbanded in 2005. He gained fame after starring in Princess Hours. He has been featured in other dramas including Witch Yoo Hee, Love Strategy, I Need Romance, Dummy Mommy, Love in Her Bag and The Three Witches among others.

He also starred in films including None of Your Cheek, Cafe Seoul, Sunday Punch, Stray Dogs and Emperor's Holidays among others. He made his Hollywood debut and played the role of Lieutenant Huang in Pacific Rim: Uprising.

