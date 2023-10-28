Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun's reports come out over suspected drug case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun

Actor Lee Sun-kyun appeared at the Incheon Nonhyeon police station in Incheon, about 30 kilometres west of Seoul, for his first questioning on charges of using illegal drugs in violation of the Narcotics Control Act. According to reports, the drug crime investigation division of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency said it carried out a brief reagent test on a sample of his urine and hair, and the outcome was negative. But it plans to send the sample to the National Forensic Service, as the outcome of such a test could lack accuracy. Drug users test positive if they use narcotics five or ten days before the test, but it is hard to get an accurate result in the case of drug use long before.

"It would take about a month for the results of the forensic service's drug test to come out," a police officer said. After undergoing the appropriate tests, he exited the station later. Lee Sun Kyun announced that he had submitted his phone for investigation and that he would continue to participate diligently in the investigations.

For the unversed, the police suspected the actor during an investigation prompted by a tipoff about illegal drug circulation in Gangnam nightclubs last month. G-Dragon of K-pop group BIGBANG has also been booked separately for his suspected drug use. But, the rapper and singer denied the allegations and pledged to cooperate with the police investigation in a recent statement.

Lee Sun Kyun is a South Korean actor and is best known for his roles in the films, Helpless, All About My Wife and A Hard Day among others. He gained worldwide recognition after starring in Bong Joon-ho's Academy Award-winning black comedy film Parasite for which he won Screen Actors Guild Awards along with his castmates. He has also received several accolades for his acting, including a nomination for an International Emmy Award.

