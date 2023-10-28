No, 'Pawri' girl Dananeer has not got MARRIED | Complete truth here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dananeer Mobeen with Khushhal Khan

Remember Pawri Girl From Pakistan? Dananeer Mobeen had taken social media by storm with her ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ video, leaving desi people on both sides of the border in a frenzy. Now the photos of her with Khushhal Khan in the wedding attire has gone viral on social media within no time. Their chemistry made the internet believe that they had actually got married. Here's the complete truth.

The actress took to her social media handle and dropped some surreal photos of her on-screen lover Saim aka Khushhal Khan. Along with the pictures she wrote in the caption, "Anddd they lived happily ever after. Sachi muhabbat mil hee jaati haai. What a journey this has been. Aap sabb ke pyaar ka bohout bohout shukriya. I hope Zubia and Saim were able to make you fall in love with love. Aap sab kee, Zubia". As soon as Dananeer Mobeen dropped the post, netizens rushed to the comment section to drop their opinions. While some netizens wonder if the diva got married, others praised her beauty. A user penned, "Yeh ham h auur yeh mera husband h auur yeh pawri ho rhi h."

It turned out that the groom in the pictures is her Mohabbat Ghumshuda Meri co-star Khushhal Khan. The actress looked ethereal in an Anarkali lehenga. One of the pictures also consists of a candid selfie of the two in the backdrop of a decorated house for the wedding.In the Pakistani drama, Dananeer Mobeen and Khushhal Khan played the lead roles of 'Zubia’ and ‘Saim’ respectively. And it was their on-screen chemistry that left everyone love-struck. In the drama, they finally get married after overcoming many obstacles.

After the overnight success of her viral video, Dananeer carved a niche for herself in the acting world in the Pakistani Film Industry and she even bagged an award for her top-notch acting performance in the Pakistani drama, Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri.

Also read: When Beyonce, Jay-Z revealed they almost changed their daughter's name last minute

Also read: 'Dade Pote di yaari': Dharmendra writes along with an adorable pic with grandson Rajveer Deol

Latest Entertainment News