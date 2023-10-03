BTS' Jungkook introduces his girlfriend to ARMYs, says 'it feels refreshing..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' Jungkook

BTS maknae Jungkook is a multitalented idol. The singer recently did a live session on Stationhead and was bombarded with questions regarding his personal life after a video of him with a girl went viral on social media. However, he clarified that he is single, but also introduced his girlfriend. As per the translation by user @BTStranslation on social media, Jungkook during a live session said, "Do I have a girlfriend? Why do you keep asking that? I don't have a girlfriend so don't need to ask questions like this". He went on to reveal who is his girlfriend in life and left the fans surprised.

In addition, he also said, "I only have ARMYs...I'm only looking at ARMYs...ARMYs be my girlfriend...Okay? After the confession, he said he felt better and added, "I only look at armys because I'M ARMYbaragi (armyflower like sunflower). Ah, do I need to say this in English too? ARMYs please spread this in English until far far away". "You're gonna tell people that I'm your boyfriend if they ask? okay, do it! tell them I'm your boyfriend if they ask. okay, do it! tell them I'm your boyfriend or friend or older or younger brother or family", he also said.

Jungkook recently released a single 3D in collaboration with Jack Harlow. The song has firmly placed itself in the top spots and global charts. His previous single Seven has surpassed 800 million streams on Spotify making the youngest member of BTS the first male artist to achieve this feat in the shortest time. The song featuring Latto as the rapper and actress Han So Hee is also the fastest collaboration to garner millions of views within the first few hours after its release.

Also read: No Masaba Masaba Season 3 happening? Neena Gupta spills beans, says 'it isn’t fair that Netflix didn’t...'

Also read: Boney Kapoor reveals Sridevi was NOT pregnant before marriage: 'We had no choice...Janhvi...'

Latest Entertainment News