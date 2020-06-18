Image Source : TWITTER/AJ+ 'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson charged with rape of 3 women

actor Danny Masterson who is popularly known for his role in That 70s Show has been charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, reveals Los Angeles prosecutors. Jackie Lacey, Los Angeles County District Attorney, informed that the case for the arrest warrant for the 44-year-old was issued on Tuesday. The E! News reports state that the incidents of sexual harassment took place in the year 2001 and 2003.

The complaint against the actor accuses him of allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 20001 followed by another rape allegation of a 28-year-old woman in April 2003. The third case allegedly occurred between October and December 2003 when he invited a 23-year-old woman to his Hollywood Hills home and allegedly raped her.

Masterson's attorney was quoted by E! News as saying, "Obviously, Masterson and his wife [actress Bijou Phillips] are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

If Danny gets convicted in the case, he will face a 45-year-long state prison.

